BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges.

On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

On February 26 of that same year, probation officers went to his Dartmouth Avenue residence for a visit and found a stolen loaded handgun, a magazine and ammunition along with approximately 240 grams of fentanyl, 156 grams of heroin and other drug paraphernalia inside of a safe.

He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.