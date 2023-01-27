BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man, who was previously convicted of manslaughter, was sentenced on multiple felony charges for a separate crime, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Jason Washington Jr. was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for a shooting that occurred in October 2019.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2019, Washington fired multiple shots at an occupied house on Ruspin Avenue. No one was injured in the shooting, but the house was damaged by gunfire.

At approximately 7 p.m. the same day, Washington approached a victim, who was standing outside a home on LaSalle Avenue, with the intent to commit burglary. He pointed a gun at the victim and attempted to coerce them into the home.

As they approached the door, the victim grabbed a chair from the front porch and hit Washington, which led to a physical altercation. During the altercation, Washington subsequently shot himself in the hand with an illegal weapon and fled the scene.

Washington previously pleaded guilty to the following charges for the October 2019 incident:

-Attempted burglary in the first degree, one count

-Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts

-Reckless endangerment in the first degree, one count

Washington’s sentence will be served concurrently to his sentence for a separate criminal case where he was convicted of the murder of a youth football coach.

In August 2019, at approximately 7 p.m., Washington was involved in a fight with other individuals at Emerson Park, near Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue. The incident occurred as a little league football game was ending.

Washington attempted to fire a shot from an illegal weapon at the male victim’s head but the gun did not fire. When a football coach, 36-year-old Norzell “Nore” Aldridge of Cheektowaga, attempted to break up the fight and hit Washington in the head with a football helmet, Washington fired multiple shots at him.

Aldridge was hit in the side of his torso and later died at the hospital. Another victim, a 20-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.

In March 2022, Washington was found guilty by jury of the following charges:

-Manslaughter in the first degree, one count

-Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, one count

-Assault in the second degree, one count