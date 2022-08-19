BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun.

On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw 39-year-old Jonathan Caban-Jimenez of Buffalo on the ground with another person. They saw him reach for a gun on his pants leg near his ankle and an officer removed it and arrested him.

The gun was found to be an illegal, loaded pistol. He pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon on June 2.