Buffalo man sentenced on manslaughter, weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mario Washington, Jr., 23, was sentenced to 27⅓ to 32 years followed by five years of post-release supervision for shooting a man on July 1, 2020.

Washington shot Sharriff Jackson, 28, while Jackson was sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot on Delaware Avenue near W. Ferry Street. The incident occurred around 9:53 p.m. and Jackson died at the scene.

In November, Washington pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B felony, for which he received 25 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Washington also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, for possession of an illegal gun in a Feb. 2020 case, when the Erie County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant of Washington’s home, where they found an illegal, loaded gun in the basement, for which he received an indeterminate sentence of two and a third to seven years.

He will serve the sentences consecutively.

