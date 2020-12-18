Buffalo man sentenced to 12 years in prison on illegal drug and gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County District Attorney announced Styles Salter, 30, of Buffalo was sentenced as a ‘violent felony offender’ to 12 years in prison in two different gun cases.

In the first case, Salter pled guilty to one count of ‘Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree’ on January 31, 2020.

The D.A. says on March 17, 2019, Salter was arrested for possession of an illegal gun. He posted bail and did not appear for his August 5, 2020 sentencing.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

IN the second case, officials say Buffalo Police responded to a call of shots fired near Zenner and Scajaquada Streets on August 8, 2020.

When BPD responded, the D.A. tells us, “A civilian directed police to the defendant. When the officers approached the defendant, they observed a gun in his waistband. After a struggle, the officers found a loaded handgun and a felony weight amount of cocaine in the defendant’s possession.”

Salter pleaded guilty on November 20, 2020 to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a “C” violent felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree, a “C” felony, and Resisting Arrest.

The state Supreme Court sentenced Salter to 5 years in prison in the first case and 7 years in the second case. The sentences will be served consecutively.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Patrick B. Shanahan