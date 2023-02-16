BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision for a fatal 2022 stabbing inside an NFTA Metro Rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in December.

Officials say at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2022, Hornsby fatally stabbed 53-year-old Donnie Reese of Buffalo inside the NFTA Metro Rail station on Main Street near East Utica Street. Reese was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries.