BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court on a manslaughter charge from a Dec. 20, 2019 shooting on Floss Avenue.

Tony Golden, 22, received a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision — the maximum sentence. According to the DA’s office, Golden intentionally shot Vincent Cramer, 22, multiple times with an illegal gun around 3:30 p.m. in 2019. Cramer died from his injuries.

Golden pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, on Dec. 15, 2021.