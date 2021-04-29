Buffalo man sentenced to 3 years in prison after detective’s gun fell into his vehicle during attempted arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joel Anzalone, 50, was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday on a gun charge after an officer’s weapon fell into his vehicle during an arrest attempt.

Detectives from the Town of Hamburg Police Department found a credit card inside a stolen vehicle at the McKinley Plaza in Hamburg. Authorities were investigating security footage from a Buffalo department store where the card had been used when Anzalone, matching the description of the person who had used the card, returned to the Delaware Avenue Store.

When detectives confronted Anzalone in the parking lot to put him under arrest, he refused to turn his vehicle off and drove away while a detective was partly in the vehicle. The detective’s holster and firearm fell off into Anzalone’s car when he drove away.

Anzalone was sentenced on one charge of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He will spend three years behind bars, followed by three years of post-release supervision.