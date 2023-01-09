BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said.

23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair committed a strong arm robbery, where they assaulted the victim and stole the vehicle.

White pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery on October 31, 2022.

He will also serve five years of post-release supervision.