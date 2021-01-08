Buffalo man sentenced to 7 years in prison for possessing an illegal handgun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that Keinn A. Moore, 20, of Buffalo was sentenced to seven years in state prison for possessing an illegal handgun.

Officials say Moore’s sentence is determinate and he was sentenced as a “second violent felony offender.”

The D.A.’s office says on April 9, 2020, Moore fired a gunshot near Huntley Road and Burke Drive in Buffalo. We’re told he was found with an illegal handgun “a short time later” near Kensington Avenue and Century Road.

On November 23, 2020, Moore pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class “C” felony.