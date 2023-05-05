BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his part of a multi-million cocaine ring that stretched from Mexico to Buffalo.

43-year-old Jai Hunter was sentenced for working closely with Adrian Goudelock, the leader of the conspiracy. Authorities say that Hunter stored Goudelock’s cocaine at an apartment on Elmwood Avenue and “drove Goudelock around to conduct his drug trafficking activities.” He was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Law enforcement officials began investigating the conspiracy in October 2017 after authorities seized approximately 10 kilograms and over $250,000 in cash that was being shipped from El Paso, Texas to Buffalo.

Officials say they seized 27 kilograms of cocaine and nearly $1 million in connection with the investigation, and determined that another 50 kilograms of cocaine were shipped to Buffalo as a part of the drug ring.

Goudelock was sentenced to 27 years in prison last month for leading the drug ring.

Ten co-defendants have been convicted in the case, and 21 other defendants have been arrested in Kentucky and Ohio.

Grant Ashley is an intern with News 4. He is currently studying political science and Spanish at the University at Buffalo.