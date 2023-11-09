BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to parole and was mandated to complete a drug treatment program for looting a store during the December 2022 blizzard, the Erie County DA’s office announced Thursday.

47-year-old Felix Ramos got two to four years direct to parole. As part of his sentenced, Ramos is mandated to complete a 90-day in-patient drug treatment program followed by six months in a residential treatment program before he is released to parole.

On Dec. 26, 2022, Ramos broke into a Family Dollar on the 400 block of William Street while it was closed due to the storm. He entered through a broken front door and tried to steal items before he was confronted by officers.

He pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary on Oct. 2. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to stay away from all Family Dollar stores.