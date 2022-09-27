BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man plead guilty to three separate crimes Monday afternoon, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Wayne A. Smother was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

On May 7, 2020, Smother shot a male victim in his 30’s in the leg on Genesee Street at approximately 9:40 a.m. The victim was transported to ECMC for treatment.

On Jan. 17, 2021, at approximately 5 p.m., Buffalo Police officers on routine patrol observed Smother make an illegal U-turn on William Street. The officers initiated a traffic stop near Fillmore Avenue and found Smother was driving with a permit and impounded the vehicle. Officers found a loaded handgun inside the center console while conducting an inventory search and submitted it to the Erie County Police Services laboratory for testing. Smother was linked to the illegal gun via DNA evidence.

Smothers was indicted on felony charges for both crimes. He was arraigned on June 22, 2021. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, bond, or partially secured bond. Smothers eventually posted bail.

On April 26, 2022, at approximately 3:47 a.m., police officers responded to a 911 call about a gun on Olympic Avenue. Officers approached an occupied vehicle where the saw the end of a Ruger magazine sticking out from underneath the front passenger seat where Smothers was seated. The loaded handgun was recovered and sent for testing. Smothers was linked to the illegal gun via DNA testing.

Smothers was arraigned on April 26, 2022. He was held on $100,000 bond. The Erie County DA filed a motion to request that his bail be revoked on his prior charges. Smothers has been held without bail since April 29, 2022.

Smothers pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree. He pleaded guilty to the highest substantial charge in his three criminal cases.