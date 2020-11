BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the evening of November 20.

Buffalo Police tell us they responded to an emergency call “just be before midnight” in the 300 block of Millicent Avenue.

Officials say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside of his home.

We’re told he was declared dead at the scene.

If you have any information about the killing, call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.