Buffalo man shot on 100 block of Kehr Street Saturday night in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 54-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition after being shot on the 100 block of Kehr Street Saturday night, according to Buffalo Police.

BPD says they responded to the shooting just after 8:30 p.m. where they found the 54-year-old man shot while attending “some type of gathering.”

The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Police ask if you have any information about the shooting to call the TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.