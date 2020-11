BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 38-year-old man from Buffalo was shot Saturday night, according to Buffalo Police.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Niagara Street.

Police say the victim was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

City officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call or text their confidential tipcall line at (716) 847-2255.