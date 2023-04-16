BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man suffered apparent non-life threatening injuries following a shooting on Saturday night, authorities said.

They say a 35-year-old man arrived at ECMC just after midnight with a gunshot wound. He is expected to be fine.

Detectives are attempting to find a location of the shooting and say it was possibly in the vicinity of Northumberland Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.