BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing illegal weapons and assault charges in connection to a shooting and Delaware Avenue stabbing.

Eddie Seals, 56, was arrested Monday after Buffalo police received reports of a man walking in the 200 block of West Ferry street with a gun. Officers recovered a loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a metal vial containing a white powder, and about five grams of “what appears to be cocaine,” according to a BPD spokesperson.

Seals was slapped with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and one count of resisting arrest.

Detectives with BPD’s Gun Violence Unit identified Seals as a suspect in an August 7 shooting and a January 6, 2021 stabbing in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue.

Police added charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.