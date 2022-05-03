BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was stabbed around 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to city officials.

The stabbing reportedly occurred on Shumway Street, near the intersection of Paderewski Drive, after a dispute between the man and another male party. The victim was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle with injuries that are reportedly serious in nature.

The incident is under investigation and the victim’s name has not been released.

Police have asked that anyone with information call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.