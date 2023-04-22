BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting overnight on William Street, Buffalo Police said Saturday.

They said the 29-year-old arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle just after 3:30 a.m. after being shot.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1200 block of William Street.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.