BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting in the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Officers say they responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Broadway, where the male victim had been shot multiple times. He was transported to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.