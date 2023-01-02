BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting in the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day.
Officers say they responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Broadway, where the male victim had been shot multiple times. He was transported to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Latest Posts
- Local woman, sister of saved man reunite after storm heroism
- Buffalo man stable following New Year’s Day shooting
- Lancaster’s Amazon warehouse turns up heat ahead of big winter storm
- Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction
- Local councilman working to find resolutions for storm preparedness
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.