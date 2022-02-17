Buffalo man wants to withdraw guilty plea in deaths of mother, ex-girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty in June to the stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend and his mother is changing his mind.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office confirmed Thursday that attorneys for Charles Jones indicated their intent to file a motion for Jones to withdraw his guilty plea.

Jones initially pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in June stemming from the July 2019 killing of his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Jacquetta Lee, who was stabbed multiple times inside her apartment on Main Street in Buffalo, and the August 2019 killing of his mother, 52-year-old Alethia Atwood Williams, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside of a closet at her Jefferson Avenue apartment.

This update in the case was first reported by The Buffalo News, which added that Jones initially pleaded guilty against his lawyer’s advice, according to the lawyer.

“Charles Jones, while under investigation for the brutal killing of his ex-girlfriend, committed another heinous crime by murdering his own mother,” District Attorney John Flynn said after Jones’ guilty plea in June. “Both women were stabbed numerous times by this defendant who left their lifeless bodies in bloody crime scenes that were discovered days after their tragic deaths. I hope that the families of both victims feel that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty to all charges and our prosecutors requesting that he receive the maximum sentence for committing these gruesome crimes.”

Jones is due back in court May 10 at 11 a.m.