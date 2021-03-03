Buffalo man who admitted to fatally beating girlfriend’s 2-year-old son sentenced to 21 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Nathaniel J. Baker, 24, of Buffalo has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after admitting to beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son to death, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

We’re told Baker admitted to beating 2-year-old Jordan Robinson to death on January 7, 2020 at a house on Theodore Street in Buffalo.

Robinson was transported to Erie County Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

In a January update, District Attorney John Flynn said an autopsy shows about 200 injuries on the toddler’s body.

The DA’s office says Baker pleaded guilty to one count of first degree manslaughter.

Baker will spend 21 years behind bars and serve 5-years of post-release supervision.