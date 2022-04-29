BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday to a gun charge stemming from a July 2019 drug deal gone wrong.

Charlie Yancey, 29, met with an unnamed individual in the parking lot of a Main Street, Buffalo convenience store on July 28, 2019, to buy marijuana. While in the dealer’s vehicle, Yancey got into an argument after trying to pay for the marijuana with counterfeit money, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The 29-year-old pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, with “an obliterated serial number,” and fired nine shots at the dealer. The dealer suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the attack.

Law enforcement later recovered the pistol, linking it to shell casings recovered from the scene.

Yancey pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He could spend a minimum of seven years in prison and a maximum of life.