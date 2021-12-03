Buffalo man who led NFTA police on car chase sentenced on crack cocaine charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sydney Johnson, 28, of Buffalo was sentenced to 21 months in prison on crack cocaine charges Friday by Judge Lawrence Vilardo.

Johnson was convicted of possession with intent to distribute, and distributing, crack cocaine.

In January 2021, officers began investigating drug trafficking activities in the Buffalo and Jamestown areas. During those investigations, the FBI conducted three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Johnson. On Feb. 26, Johnson led a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Department patrol unit on a chase after officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

During the pursuit, a semi-automatic handgun was observed being thrown from the passenger side of Johnson’s vehicle. NFTA officers stopped the pursuit and retrieved the weapon from the side of the road. Johnson was later seen exiting the vehicle, initiated a foot chase and was arrested following the chase.