BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man who murdered two people between December 2020 and March 2021 has been sentenced in Erie County Court to 35 years to life in prison, per the Erie County DA’s office.

Calvin Clemons pleaded guilty in August to one count of murder in the second degree for the first incident and one count of murder in the first degree for the second incident, both Class A-I felonies.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve 2020, Clemons intentionally shot 17-year-old Felix Aguirre with an illegal weapon, while Aguirre was sitting inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street, per the DA’s office. Aguirre died at the scene and Clemons received 15 years to life for the murder.

Around 8:13 p.m. on March 29, 2021, Clemons, while acting in concert with a 16-year-old boy, stole 20-year-old Trenton Jacob Sink’s backpack. During the robbery, Sink was shot in the leg, chest, and body. Sink died from his injuries at ECMC and Clemons received 20 years to life in prison, running consecutively to his sentence for the murder of Felix Aguirre.

The 16-year-old, now 18, was indicted for his alleged role in the March incident. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 19.