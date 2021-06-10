Buffalo men accused of fatally stabbing 35-year-old in his home indicted on murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men accused of fatally stabbing a man on Ashley Street in Buffalo were indicted Thursday on a murder charge.

It’s alleged Troy Holman, 20, and Mikel Ayala, 20, of Buffalo worked together in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Thomas Sanchez. The attack is said to have happened in the hallway of a home on the 200 block of Ashley Street, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Sanchez was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Holman and Ayala were charged with one count of second-degree murder. If convicted, both men face a maximum of 25 years to life behind bars. They’ve been remanded without bail.

The pair are due back in court on July 29 at 2 p.m. for a pre-trial conference.