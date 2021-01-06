Buffalo parolee sentenced on promoting prostitution charge

(WIVB)– The Erie County District Attorney announced Wednesday that Richard S. Swiderski, 43, of Buffalo has been sentenced on a charge of promoting prostitution.

Swiderski was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 2 to 4 years in prison.

We’re told Swiderski was on parole for a different conviction when he committed this crime.

The D.A.’s office says between June 21, 2020 and July 27, 2020 Swiderski “posted advertisements for prostitution online and arranged meetings between men and several women for acts of prostitution, in exchange for a cut of the profits.”

The D.A.’s office says he admitted to advancing and profiting from prostitution.

“The defendant admitted that he knowingly advanced or profited from prostitution by managing, supervising, controlling or owning, either alone or in association with others, a house of prostitution or a prostitution business or enterprise involving prostitution activity by two or more persons in prostitution.” Erie County District Attorney’s Office

Officials say Swiderski pleaded guilty to the “highest sustainable charge,” one count of promoting prostitution in the third degree, Class “D” felony.

He was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth F. Case.