BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have arrested a Queen City woman in connection to a Tuesday night shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old.

BPD Gun Violence Unit detectives zeroed in on 28-year-old Hady Rivera Tuesday and moved in to make an arrest. She was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 20-year-old victim was shot around 9 p.m. on Niagara Street at Hudson Street, according to BPD. They were rushed to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition.

Buffalo Police haven’t released any more information.

