BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have arrested a Queen City woman in connection to a Tuesday night shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old.
BPD Gun Violence Unit detectives zeroed in on 28-year-old Hady Rivera Tuesday and moved in to make an arrest. She was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The 20-year-old victim was shot around 9 p.m. on Niagara Street at Hudson Street, according to BPD. They were rushed to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition.
Buffalo Police haven’t released any more information.
Crime News
- Petition calling for Clarence Thomas removal from Supreme Court gets 1M signatures
- Georgia Guidestones demolished after bombing
- Buffalo PD make arrest in connection to shooting that critically injured 20-year-old
- RECALL: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies
- Alden jail inmate files lawsuit citing negligent care caused undue pain from burning facial rash
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.