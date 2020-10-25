BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two Buffalo Police Officers are being treated for injuries Sunday after their patrol cars collided while pursuing a vehicle.
It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning while responding to a shots fired call on the first block of Sobieski Street.
Police started pursuing a Toyota Venza leaving the scene traveling Northbound on Grey Street toward Genesee Street when it left the road and struck a concrete anchored pole before striking a large tree.
Authorities say the three people inside of the car were from Buffalo, including a 29-year-old male driver, a 21- year -old female passenger, and a 26- year- old male passenger. All three were transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for multiple injuries.
Both officers were transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening. No charges have been filed at this time.
Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
LATEST:
- Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS
- Buffalo Police: 2 officers, 3 people injured during car chase
- Tyler Bass, Bills defense lead the way in 18-10 win over the Jets
- Looking for love? Skip this popular Halloween costume
- Trump’s support hits six month high in key battleground states