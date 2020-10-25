Buffalo Police: 2 officers, 3 people injured during car chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two Buffalo Police Officers are being treated for injuries Sunday after their patrol cars collided while pursuing a vehicle.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning while responding to a shots fired call on the first block of Sobieski Street.

Police started pursuing a Toyota Venza leaving the scene traveling Northbound on Grey Street toward Genesee Street when it left the road and struck a concrete anchored pole before striking a large tree.



Authorities say the three people inside of the car were from Buffalo, including a 29-year-old male driver, a 21- year -old female passenger, and a 26- year- old male passenger. All three were transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for multiple injuries.

Both officers were transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening. No charges have been filed at this time.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: