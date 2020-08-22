Buffalo Police: 24-year-old dead after being shot multiple times on Rother Avenue

UPDATE: The 24-year-old Buffalo man has been declared dead at ECMC. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Rother Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old Buffalo man was seriously injured after being shot “multiple times” early Saturday morning in the Ferry-Fillmore district of Buffalo, Buffalo Police say.

Officers responded to the call just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Rother Avenue.

The man was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.