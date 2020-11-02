Buffalo Police: 25-year-old woman shot near Hamburg Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a 25-year- old woman.
The woman arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in a personal vehicle right after 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound in her foot. She has since been treated and released.
Police say the shooting may have occurred near Perry Street and Hamburg Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police’s Confidential Tip Line (716) 847-2255.
- Single foster dad adopts 5 siblings to keep them all together
- Trump suggests he might fire Dr. Fauci after election
- Federal judge denies GOP effort to toss 127,000 votes in Texas
- Here’s why the election is on a work day
- Fatalities after gunfire in Vienna attack, ambulance service says