Buffalo Police: 25-year-old woman shot near Hamburg Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a 25-year- old woman.

The woman arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in a personal vehicle right after 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound in her foot. She has since been treated and released.

Police say the shooting may have occurred near Perry Street and Hamburg Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police’s Confidential Tip Line (716) 847-2255.