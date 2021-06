BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say Two-16-year-olds and a 13-year-old are facing charges for a robbery, and an attempted robbery near University at Buffalo’s South Campus.



Police say it happened on the 100 block of Winspear Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. where the teens assaulted a man and tried to rob him.



A short time later, they attacked another man and took his cell phone. All three teens were apprehended in nearby garages. Police say the cell phone was recovered.