Buffalo Police arrest 2 men in connection with West Side shooting



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with a robbery and shooting on the 100 block of Forest Avenue.

On April 10, investigators say 22-year-old Mamadou Koulibali of Buffalo and 19-year-old Christopher Cole of Buffalo robbed two men of their iPhones and shot one of them in the leg.

The 17-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.



Police say they recovered two loaded weapons and Koulibali and Cole are charged with assault, robbery & criminal possession of a weapon.

