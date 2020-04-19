1  of  3
Coronavirus
Buffalo Police arrest 2 men in connection with West Side shooting

Crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with a robbery and shooting on the 100 block of Forest Avenue.

On April 10, investigators say 22-year-old Mamadou Koulibali of Buffalo and 19-year-old Christopher Cole of Buffalo robbed two men of their iPhones and shot one of them in the leg.

The 17-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.


Police say they recovered two loaded weapons and Koulibali and Cole are charged with assault, robbery & criminal possession of a weapon.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.


