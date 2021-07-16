Buffalo Police arrest and charge suspect in Fourth of July shooting outside Deep South Taco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they’ve charged the suspect allegedly responsible for the shooting outside Deep South Taco on the Fourth of July.

BPD did not release the age or name of the person facing the charges.

They do say the individual has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

The shooting happened outside the Deep South Taco restaurant on Ellicott Street. Officials said shots were fired during an argument and fight in connection to an armed robbery.

A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man, a 32-year-old Buffalo man, and a 21-year-old Buffalo woman were taken to Erie County Medical Center and Buffalo General in a civilian vehicle around 12:30 a.m. that night. They were all listed in stable condition.

A short time before the shooting outside Deep South, BPD says a 25-year-old woman was shot during a house party on Beverly Street in Buffalo. After she was shot, the party broke up, and “many people” headed to the Ellicott Street restaurant. The 25-year-old survived.

One of the people shot on Ellicott Street had been at the house party, BPD told News 4.