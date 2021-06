BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify suspects in a homicide case from one month ago.

The department posted security video on Facebook – asking for help identifying the people in the video. This is in relation to the murder of 48-year-old Thomas Martin.

It happened on Grimes Street in the city on May 16.

If you know who the people in this video are – you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.