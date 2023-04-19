BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two arrests were made when police say they turned up a shotgun and numerous drugs during a search on Harriet Avenue in Buffalo.

The search took place on Thursday, April 13. There, Buffalo police say nine grams of fentanyl, one ounce of crack, one gram of heroin and four ecstasy pills were found, along with drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Renauld, 47, and Erika Davis, 43, were each charged with third, fourth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.