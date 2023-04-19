BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two arrests were made when police say they turned up a shotgun and numerous drugs during a search on Harriet Avenue in Buffalo.
The search took place on Thursday, April 13. There, Buffalo police say nine grams of fentanyl, one ounce of crack, one gram of heroin and four ecstasy pills were found, along with drug paraphernalia.
As a result, Renauld, 47, and Erika Davis, 43, were each charged with third, fourth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Latest Posts
- ‘Gloriously gluttonous body’: Fat cat up for adoption weighs 40 pounds
- Sheriff reflects on Waco siege’s anniversary: Won’t ‘ever totally get over it’
- Once expelled Tennessee lawmakers invited to White House
- Meta to begin newest round of mass layoffs
- Almost 120M Americans exposed to air pollution that can shorten lives: research
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.