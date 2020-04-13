Buffalo police investigate fatal shooting

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help for information on a fatal shooting Sunday.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting of a 41-year-old man on the 100 block of Stockbridge Avenue.

Police say the victim was transported to ECMC where he was later pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not been released at this time- pending notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.