1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo looks toward “re-opening” NY, but the time frame is uncertain as deaths surpass 10,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases Daily coronavirus update – reports from around the country to help separate fact from fiction
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo police investigate fatal shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help for information on a fatal shooting Sunday.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting of a 41-year-old man on the 100 block of Stockbridge Avenue.

Police say the victim was transported to ECMC where he was later pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not been released at this time- pending notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss