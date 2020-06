BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)- A Buffalo man is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night.

Police say a 42-year -old man was shot just before 11:30 p.m on the 800 block of Humboldt Parkway. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

