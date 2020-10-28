Buffalo Police investigating 2 shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday.

A 24-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Sisters Hospital in a personal vehicle at 11 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating if the shooting happened near Bailey Avenue and Connelly Avenue.

The second incident occurred before 4:15p.m. Monday afternoon in the first block of Victoria Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to ECMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.