Buffalo Police investigating 2 shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating two separate shootings Saturday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police say a 22- year- old man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound from a shooting that happened on the 100 block of Grant Street.

The man was transferred to ECMC by ambulance where he is currently in stable condition .

The other shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot during an argument as people were exiting a party bus. The man was transferred to ECMC where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police’s Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

