Buffalo Police investigating after 19-year-old Cheektowaga man is shot

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a 19-year-old Cheektowaga man was shot Saturday night.

BPD said the 19-year-old was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle just before 10:45 p.m. for treatment of a gunshot wound. He’s in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of Genesee Street.

If you have information BPD asks you to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Crime News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now