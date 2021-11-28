Buffalo Police investigating after 19-year-old Cheektowaga man is shot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a 19-year-old Cheektowaga man was shot Saturday night.

BPD said the 19-year-old was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle just before 10:45 p.m. for treatment of a gunshot wound. He’s in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of Genesee Street.

If you have information BPD asks you to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.