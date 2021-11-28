BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a 19-year-old Cheektowaga man was shot Saturday night.
BPD said the 19-year-old was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle just before 10:45 p.m. for treatment of a gunshot wound. He’s in stable condition.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of Genesee Street.
If you have information BPD asks you to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
- Buffalo Police investigating after 19-year-old Cheektowaga man is shot
- West Side Bazaar cash registers stolen a day before Small Business Saturday
- Man shot in foot on Broadway near Bailey
- Man assaulted outside Four Aces Bar & Grill dies
- Erie County Sheriff’s Office: 47-year-old Lewiston man killed in pedestrian crash on Tuesday