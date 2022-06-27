BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident in which several statues and large garden pots were damaged at a local church last week.
According to city officials, someone pushed over the statues and pots outside St. Margaret Catholic Church on Hertel Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
James Russell, chairman for the NYS Ancient Order of Hibernians Catholic Action, claimed the statues were also decapitated and later had their heads smashed with a sledgehammer.
“Yet, again our churches have been desecrated,” Russell said in a release. “Why is this incident not being considered a hate crime?”
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call D-District BPD detectives at (716) 851-5857.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.
