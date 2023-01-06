BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Police say they responded to a call just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning where, they say, two men had been struck by gunfire inside a residence on Kensington Avenue.
A 37-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene and a 31-year-old Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.
Detectives say the shooting appears to be a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
- Nowakowski calls for “coordinated effort” on future emergency preparedness
- Search continues for Massachusetts mom last seen New Year’s Day
- DeSantis vs Disney: Florida governor proposes state-run board take over Disney district’s governance
- Buffalo police investigating fatal Kensington Avenue shooting
- Morphe makeup planning to close all US stores
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.