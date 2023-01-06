BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Police say they responded to a call just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning where, they say, two men had been struck by gunfire inside a residence on Kensington Avenue.

A 37-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene and a 31-year-old Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.