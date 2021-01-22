Buffalo Police investigating fatal shooting of 29-year-old in 100 block of Bickford Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday just before 2:40 p.m.

Police tell us Northeast District officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue.

Officials say a 29-year-old male had been hit by gunfire and was declared dead at the scene.

Police ask if you have any information about the shooting to call or text their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.