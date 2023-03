BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening in a store near the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Delavan Avenue.

Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue where they say the victim, a 52-year-old Buffalo man, had multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call or text (716) 847-2255.