BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a stabbing that left one male dead on Thursday, city officials announced Friday.

Police say a male was stabbed by another individual just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the first block of West Utica Street. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Authorities are attempting to identify the male victim at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.