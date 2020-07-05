Buffalo Police investigating five shootings after violent holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The holiday weekend turned violent in the city of Buffalo as police investigate five confirmed shooting incidents since 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police are investigating a 30-year-old man shot just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Fillmore Avenue and Urban Street. The man is currently in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center.

A 25-year-old was shot in the foot around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Peace Street and Block Street. Ferry-Fillmore officers responded and the woman was taken to ECMC where she was and released.

Around 2:20 a.m., police say a 30-year-old man arrived at ECMC in a personal vehicle after being shot in the leg. Detectives say the shooting appears to have happened in the first block of Eller Avenue. The man is listed in stable condition.

Shortly after, Buffalo Police say another man arrived at ECMC around 2:50 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say that shooting occurred in the first block of Domedion Avenue and the 34- year-old is listed in stable condition at ECMC.

Police say a 21-year old woman and a 31-year-old man were shot just before 4:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Goodyear Avenue. The man was treated and released from ECMC and the woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We need to get people with guns off the streets immediately. We have had an unusually high number of shooting incidents since last month. There are members of the community who know the people responsible for these shootings and we need them to come forward before more people are injured by gunfire, ” said Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

Police say 55 people have been struck by gunfire since early June.



Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

