BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they’re investigating an overnight on Freund Street.

According to a BPD twitter post, two females were shot on January 9 at 2:40 a.m. Their ages were not disclosed.

The two victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask if you have any information about the shooting to call or text their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.