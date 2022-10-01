BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night.

Officers responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Edison Avenue, where they say a 32-year-old male was shot.

The male was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.